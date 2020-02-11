Floyd Central's Kiara Warrens signs with UPIKE volleyball

Senior libero Kiara Warrens signed her letter of intent to play next season at the University of Pikeville. Warrens will graduate as the program's all-time leader in digs, and helped lead the Lady Jaguars to their first-ever 15th Region championship in 2019.

(Photo: FCTV)

"It means I get to continue doing what I love for the next four years," Warrens said after her signing. "I liked that it was close to home, and it's a friendly environment with a lot of friendly faces and stuff."

Here are Warrens' career totals, according to Floyd Central assistant coach Josh McKinney:

- 861 digs (school career record)

- 84 service aces

- 57 assists

- 2019 KVCA Preseason Watch List

- All-District (2018, 2019)

- 2019 58th District Tournament MVP

- 2019 15th Region Tournament All-Tournament Team

- 2019 Appalachian News Express All-Area Team

School records:

- Career digs (861)

- Single-season digs (402 in 2019)

- Single-match digs (32 on October 2, 2018 vs. Pike Co. Central)

- She is the fourth Floyd Central volleyball player to sign a collegiate letter of intent since the program started in 2017.