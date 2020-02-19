Floyd Central's Caroline Parsons signs with Alice Loyd

A second member of Floyd Central volleyball's 2019 15th region championship team signed her college letter of intent Wednesday morning.

Caroline Parsons signed to play next season at nearby Alice Lloyd College. Parsons led the Lady Jags this season with 483 assists

She is a two-time All-District selection and was named MVP of the 2018 58th district tournament.

"I'm really glad that I got the chance to be able to sign because I didn't think I was going to get to play anywhere but I'm kind of glad to get to continue to play volleyball in college," said Parsons. "When I went to visit I wasn't planning on playing volleyball at all and then coach got a hold of me and was like, 'I need you to play. I want you to play,' so I kind of like that it's close to home and I really like the campus and how everybody was and I got to meet some of the volleyball players that actually play and that was really nice so I'm just excited."