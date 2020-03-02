Floyd Central outlasts Martin County; Shelby Valley rolls into semifinals

Shelby Valley and Floyd Central won their quarterfinals match-ups and will face each other in the girls' 15th Region semifinals on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

The Lady Jaguars battled all night long with Martin County. Floyd Central had a six-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, 52-46 before Martin County started to chip away. The Lady Cardinals got the lead down to one, but couldn't convert on late opportunities to seal the deal and move on.

Katie Jo Moore led Floyd Central with 17 points, while Kennedy Harvel and Grace Martin had 12 points each. The win pushes the Lady Jags to 20-8 on the year.

Martin County's Madison Thompson led all scorers with 21 points, while Kristen Isaac and Lakyn Porter added 12 and 10 points respectively. The Lady Cardinals finish the season with a 21-10 record.

In quarterfinal No. 2, Shelby Valley's defense led the Lady Kats to a 45-25 win over Pike Central. Shelby Valley held the Lady Hawks to seven points in the first quarter, then scoreless in the second quarter.

Alyssa Elswick and Alyssa Newsom led the Lady Kats with 12 points each. In her final game as a Lady Hawk, Kelsi Brinager led Pike Central with 18 points.

The win pushes Shelby Valley to 21-8 on the year. Pike Central finishes the season 13-16.