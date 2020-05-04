Field announced for 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The teams participating in the 33rd annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH were announced Friday on the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime.
The tournament will feature eight boys teams and six girls teams. The 34th annual tournament will be held from Monday, December 7th through Saturday, December 12th at Perry County Central High School.
Each field includes last year's champion: Hazard on the boys side, and back-to-back Mountain Classic winner South Laurel on the girls side.
Here are the teams:
Girls:
Floyd Central Lady Jaguars
Appearances: 2 (2019-20)
All-time record: 0-2
Knott Central Lady Patriots
Appearances: 4 (2016-17 (January and December), 2020)
All-time record: 3-4
Martin County Lady Cardinals
Appearances: 1 (2020)
All-time record: N/A
North Laurel Lady Jaguars
Appearances: 2 (January 2017, December 2017)
All-time record: 1-0
Owsley County Lady Owls
Appearances: 1 (2020)
All-time record: N/A
South Laurel Lady Cardinals
Appearances: 4 (2017-20)
All-time record: 5-1
***
Boys
Betsy Layne Bobcats
Appearances: 6 (1990, 2004, 2006, 2011, 2013, 2020)
All-time record: 0-9
Buckhorn Wildcats
Appearances: 8 (1988, 1991, 1994, 2010, 2012, 2015-16, 2020)
All-time record: 5-10
Harlan County Black Bears
Appearances: 7 (2012-13, 2015-18, 2020)
All-time record: 9-7
Hazard Bulldogs
Appearances: 26 (1988-89, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998-2015, 2017, 2019-20)
All-time record: 34-25
Knott Central Patriots
Appearances: 28 (1988-89, 1991-93, 1995-2000, 2003-04, 2006, 2008-20)
All-time record: 34-33
Knox Central Panthers
Appearances: 10 (1988-89, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2017-20)
All-time record: 14-9
Martin County Cardinals
Appearances: 4 (1993, 2012, 2019-20)
All-time record: 4-5
Wolfe County Wolves
Appearances: 3 (1999, 2017, 2020)
All-time record: 0-3