Esports thriving as people look for things to do at home

After three weeks in quarantine and many live-action sporting events canceled, one sport is continuing to thrive. Esports.

"In it’s very most basic definition, it is competition through video games," said Nathan Lyttle with Queen City Streams.

Esports is also as competitive as you make it. Whether it is a tournament for money, or playing for bragging rights to pass the time, online tournaments have been in high demand.

"Saturday last weekend I played in one tournament in the early afternoon, and then I had one in the evening," said Lyttle. "I never had to leave my house. I could eat and hang out with my family while it was going on in-between stuff. I played with people from Tennessee all the way to New Jersey and I didn’t have to leave my room.

Racing series like NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula One have resumed their schedule which is on pause due to COVID-19 using Iracing.

"Anyway we can get back in the car, even if it’s through a video game, we will do it," said professional racecar driver from Corbin, Josh Brock.

The past few weekends, those races televised on national TV giving sports fans and athletes something while they sit in limbo.

"This is going to be a time where things like this are going to have to carry our entertainment needs," said Lyttle.

Despite the rapid growth in recent years, Esports is still not fully accepted. But with everything canceled and Esports serving as a fix, that could change.

Nathan Lyttle, who is also the Esports coach at Perry Central is planning a tournament Thursday. You can learn more about the upcoming tournament on Facebook at Queen City Streams or at QueenCityStreams.Tv