Edwards leads Georgia to surprising win over No. 13 Auburn

Anthony Edwards' big night for Georgia has left No. 13 Auburn with its second straight loss.

Edwards scored 18 points, including a late 3-pointer to slow Auburn's comeback attempt, and the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 65-55. Auburn fell to 22-4 overall and 9-4 in the Southeastern Conference, thanks to its second straight loss to a team with a losing record.

The two straight losses followed seven straight wins. Georgia ended a four-game losing streak. J'Von McCormick led Auburn with 22 points. Georgia's Toumani Camara sank seven of eight free throws in the final minute to help protect the lead.