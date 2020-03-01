Early deficit too much to overcome for Kentucky Baseball

The Kentucky baseball team fell into an early hole for the third consecutive game and could not dig itself completely out, falling 7-4 to UNC Wilmington on Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats (5-6) were swept by the Seahawks in the weekend series, unable to come up with clutch hits when the opportunity presented itself. The UK offense managed just three hits in 47 at-bats with runners on bases over the weekend, including a 1-for-26 mark in RBI situations, despite hitting several balls on the button.

On Sunday, UNCW (9-3) got five quick runs in the second inning off UK freshman right-hander Zack Lee, who was making his first collegiate start. Sophomore righty Alex Degen came on and stemmed the tide, allowing the Cats to pull within 5-3 in the third inning on back-to-back home runs by Austin Schultz an T.J. Collett. For Schultz it was his third of the season, while Collett punished his 408 feet for the 23rd home run of his career.

The Cats again got within two runs in the sixth inning on freshman John Rhodes' RBI single after senior John Shelby had walked and stolen both second and third base, but that was as close as they would get.

UK will return to the diamond on Tuesday, March 3 against Cincinnati. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

SCORING

Top 2nd – Jac Croom singled to left and Kip Brandenburg doubled to LCF. Trevor Marsh doubled to RCF, scoring Croom and Brandenburg. Zachary Bridges reached on a bunt single, Marsh to third. Brooks Baldwin singled through the right side, Marsh scored. Noah Bridges laid down a SAC bunt to advance Zachary Bridges and Baldwin. Matt Suggs singled to LF, scoring Z. Bridges. Baldwin scored on a SAC bunt by Cole Weiss. UNCW 5, UK 0.

Bottom 3rd – Zeke Lewis singled to CF. Austin Schultz and T.J. Collett hit back-to-back homers. UNCW 5, UK 3.

Top 6th – Marsh doubled to LCF, moved to third on a groundout and scored Baldwin's RBI single through the drawn in infield. UNCW 6, UK 3.

Bottom 6th – Jaren Shelby walked, stole second and third and scored on John Rhodes' single to RF. UNCW 6, UK 4.

Top 7th – Brandenburg homered to LF. UNCW 7, UK 4.

NOTES

Sophomore INF Austin Schultz went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a two-run home run.

It was his third home run of the season. He hit two in 2019.

He has five multi-hit and four multi-RBI games.

Junior outfielder Oraj Anu set a new career-high with three hits. He finished 3-for-5 with a double and another ball that was caught at the fence.

Senior 1B T.J. Collett hit a mammoth solo home run.

It was the 23rd home run of Collett's career.

He now has 94 career hits.

ON DECK

The Cats return to Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 4 p.m. ET vs. Cincinnati. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.