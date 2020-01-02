EKU women's hoops falls to Harlan native Jordan Brock, Tennessee Tech in OVC Opener

Eastern Kentucky's women's basketball team opened Ohio Valley Conference play with a 60-42 setback against visiting Tennessee Tech on Thursday at McBrayer Arena.

Harlan native Jordan Brock enjoyed her trip back to Kentucky, scoring nine points in the Golden Eagles' 18-point win.

De'ayra Davis had a team-high nine points for the Colonels (6-6, 0-1 OVC). Bria Bass contributed seven points and seven rebounds. Freshman Anysa Jordan had five points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Tennessee Tech scored the first seven points of the game and grabbed an early 13-2 lead. EKU got as close as six, 13-7, on a lay-up from Davis and a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Samari Mowbray. The Golden Eagles led by 12 at the end of the first quarter and by 15 at halftime.

The Colonels made just 20 percent of their shots (7-for-35) from the field in the first half. TTU made 33 percent of its shots and turned 10 offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points.

EKU stayed within 15 early in the third quarter before the Golden Eagles put the game away.

Eastern hit on just 22 percent (12-for-54) for the night. Tennessee Tech connected on 33 percent of its attempts from the field and out-rebounded the home team 44-37.

Kesha Brady scored a game-high 17 points for TTU. Mackenzie Coleman registered 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Colonels will host Jacksonville State University on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.