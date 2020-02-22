District tournaments set in the Mountains

(WYMT) - 47th District (at Rockcastle County)
Girls - Monday, February 24th:
Pulaski County vs. Rockcastle County - 6 PM
Somerset vs. Casey County - 7:30 PM
Championship - Wednesday, February 26th
Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:
Rockcastle County vs. Pulaski County - 6 PM
Casey County vs. Somerset - 7:30 PM
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
48th District (at Southwestern)
Girls:
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
McCreary Central/Wayne County vs. Southwestern
Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:
McCreary Central vs. Southwestern - 7 PM
Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
McCreary Central/Southwestern vs. Wayne County
49th District (at Jackson County)
Girls:
Play-in - Monday, February 24th: OBI vs. Red Bird - 6 PM
Semifinals:
Tuesday, February 25th:
Clay County vs. Jackson County - 6 PM
Wednesday, February 26th:
OBI/Red Bird vs. North Laurel - 6 PM
Boys:
Play-in - Play-in - Monday, February 24th: Red Bird vs. OBI - 7:45 PM
Semifinals:
Tuesday, February 25th:
Jackson County vs. North Laurel - 7:45 PM
Wednesday, February 26th:
Red Bird/OBI vs Clay County - 7:45 PM
50th District (at Whitley County):
Girls - Monday, February 24th:
Williamsburg vs. South Laurel - 6 PM
Whitley County vs. Corbin - 7:30 PM
Championship: Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:
Whitley County vs. South Laurel - 6 PM
Corbin vs. Williamsburg - 7:30 PM
Championship: Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
51st District (at Lynn Camp):
Girls - Monday, February 24th:
Lynn Camp vs. Knox Central - 6 PM
Barbourville vs. Pineville - 7:30 PM
Championship: Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
Boys:
Tuesday, February 25th:
Pineville vs. Knox Central - 7 PM
Wednesday, February 26th:
Lynn Camp vs. Barbourville - 7 PM
Championship: Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
52nd District (at Harlan County):
Girls - Monday, February 24th:
Middlesboro vs. Bell County - 6 PM
Harlan vs. Harlan County - 7:30 PM
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
Boys:
Tuesday, February 25th:
Bell County vs. Harlan County - 7 PM
Wednesday, February 26th:
Harlan vs. Middlesboro - 7 PM
Championship: Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
53rd District (at Alice Lloyd College):
Girls - Monday, February 24th:
Cordia vs. Knott Central - 6 PM
June Buchanan vs. Letcher Central - 7:30 PM
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:
Letcher Central vs. Cordia - 7 PM
Championship: Letcher Central/Cordia vs. Knott Central - 7 PM
54th District (at Leslie County):
Girls - Monday, February 24th:
Buckhorn vs. Hazard - 6 PM
Leslie County vs. Perry Central - 8 PM
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:
Hazard vs. Leslie County - 7 PM
Wednesday, February 26th:
Buckhorn vs. Perry Central - 7 PM
Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
55th District (at Breathitt County):
Girls - Monday, February 24th:
Breathitt County vs. Wolfe County - 6 PM
Tuesday, February 25th:
Jackson City vs. Riverside Christian - 7 PM
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
Boys - Monday, February 24th:
Jackson City vs. Breathitt County - 7:30 PM
Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
Jackson City/Breathitt County vs. Wolfe County
56th District (at Powell County):
Girls - Monday, February 24th:
Lee County vs. Owsley County - 6 PM
Powell County vs. Estill County - 8 PM
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
Boys Tuesday, February 25th:
Lee County vs. Estill County - 6 PM
Powell County vs. Owsley County - 8 PM
Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
57th District (at Martin County):
Girls - Monday, February 24th:
Magoffin County vs. Martin County - 6:30 PM
Paintsville vs. Johnson Central - 8:15 PM
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
Boys:
Tuesday, February 25th:
Magoffin County vs. Martin County - 7 PM
Wednesday, February 26th:
Johnson Central vs. Paintsville - 7 PM
Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
58th District (at Prestonsburg):
Girls - Monday, February 24th:
Betsy Layne vs. Floyd Central - 6 PM
Prestonsburg vs. Lawrence County - 7:30 PM
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:
Floyd Central vs. Lawrence County - 6 PM
Prestonsburg vs. Betsy Layne - 7:30 PM
Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
59th District (at Jenkins):
Girls:
Monday, February 24th:
Jenkins vs. Pikeville - 6 PM
Tuesday, February 25th:
East Ridge vs. Shelby Valley - 6 PM
Championship - Wednesday, February 26th - 7 PM
Boys - Monday, February 24th:
Jenkins vs. Shelby Valley - 8 PM
Tuesday, February 25th:
East Ridge vs. Pikeville - 8 PM
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
60th District (at Belfry):
Girls - Tuesday, February 25th:
Phelps vs. Pike Central - 6:30 PM
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 6:30 PM
Phelps/Pike Central vs. Belfry
Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:
Belfry vs. Pike Central - 8:15 PM
Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 8:15 PM
Belfry/Pike Central vs. Phelps