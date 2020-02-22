District tournaments set in the Mountains

47th District (at Rockcastle County)

Girls - Monday, February 24th:

Pulaski County vs. Rockcastle County - 6 PM

Somerset vs. Casey County - 7:30 PM

Championship - Wednesday, February 26th

Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:

Rockcastle County vs. Pulaski County - 6 PM

Casey County vs. Somerset - 7:30 PM

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

48th District (at Southwestern)

Girls:

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

McCreary Central/Wayne County vs. Southwestern

Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:

McCreary Central vs. Southwestern - 7 PM

Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

McCreary Central/Southwestern vs. Wayne County

49th District (at Jackson County)

Girls:

Play-in - Monday, February 24th: OBI vs. Red Bird - 6 PM

Semifinals:

Tuesday, February 25th:

Clay County vs. Jackson County - 6 PM

Wednesday, February 26th:

OBI/Red Bird vs. North Laurel - 6 PM

Boys:

Play-in - Play-in - Monday, February 24th: Red Bird vs. OBI - 7:45 PM

Semifinals:

Tuesday, February 25th:

Jackson County vs. North Laurel - 7:45 PM

Wednesday, February 26th:

Red Bird/OBI vs Clay County - 7:45 PM

50th District (at Whitley County):

Girls - Monday, February 24th:

Williamsburg vs. South Laurel - 6 PM

Whitley County vs. Corbin - 7:30 PM

Championship: Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:

Whitley County vs. South Laurel - 6 PM

Corbin vs. Williamsburg - 7:30 PM

Championship: Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

51st District (at Lynn Camp):

Girls - Monday, February 24th:

Lynn Camp vs. Knox Central - 6 PM

Barbourville vs. Pineville - 7:30 PM

Championship: Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

Boys:

Tuesday, February 25th:

Pineville vs. Knox Central - 7 PM

Wednesday, February 26th:

Lynn Camp vs. Barbourville - 7 PM

Championship: Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

52nd District (at Harlan County):

Girls - Monday, February 24th:

Middlesboro vs. Bell County - 6 PM

Harlan vs. Harlan County - 7:30 PM

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

Boys:

Tuesday, February 25th:

Bell County vs. Harlan County - 7 PM

Wednesday, February 26th:

Harlan vs. Middlesboro - 7 PM

Championship: Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

53rd District (at Alice Lloyd College):

Girls - Monday, February 24th:

Cordia vs. Knott Central - 6 PM

June Buchanan vs. Letcher Central - 7:30 PM

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:

Letcher Central vs. Cordia - 7 PM

Championship: Letcher Central/Cordia vs. Knott Central - 7 PM

54th District (at Leslie County):

Girls - Monday, February 24th:

Buckhorn vs. Hazard - 6 PM

Leslie County vs. Perry Central - 8 PM

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:

Hazard vs. Leslie County - 7 PM

Wednesday, February 26th:

Buckhorn vs. Perry Central - 7 PM

Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

55th District (at Breathitt County):

Girls - Monday, February 24th:

Breathitt County vs. Wolfe County - 6 PM

Tuesday, February 25th:

Jackson City vs. Riverside Christian - 7 PM

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

Boys - Monday, February 24th:

Jackson City vs. Breathitt County - 7:30 PM

Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

Jackson City/Breathitt County vs. Wolfe County

56th District (at Powell County):

Girls - Monday, February 24th:

Lee County vs. Owsley County - 6 PM

Powell County vs. Estill County - 8 PM

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

Boys Tuesday, February 25th:

Lee County vs. Estill County - 6 PM

Powell County vs. Owsley County - 8 PM

Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

57th District (at Martin County):

Girls - Monday, February 24th:

Magoffin County vs. Martin County - 6:30 PM

Paintsville vs. Johnson Central - 8:15 PM

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

Boys:

Tuesday, February 25th:

Magoffin County vs. Martin County - 7 PM

Wednesday, February 26th:

Johnson Central vs. Paintsville - 7 PM

Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

58th District (at Prestonsburg):

Girls - Monday, February 24th:

Betsy Layne vs. Floyd Central - 6 PM

Prestonsburg vs. Lawrence County - 7:30 PM

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:

Floyd Central vs. Lawrence County - 6 PM

Prestonsburg vs. Betsy Layne - 7:30 PM

Championship - Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

59th District (at Jenkins):

Girls:

Monday, February 24th:

Jenkins vs. Pikeville - 6 PM

Tuesday, February 25th:

East Ridge vs. Shelby Valley - 6 PM

Championship - Wednesday, February 26th - 7 PM

Boys - Monday, February 24th:

Jenkins vs. Shelby Valley - 8 PM

Tuesday, February 25th:

East Ridge vs. Pikeville - 8 PM

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

60th District (at Belfry):

Girls - Tuesday, February 25th:

Phelps vs. Pike Central - 6:30 PM

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 6:30 PM

Phelps/Pike Central vs. Belfry

Boys - Tuesday, February 25th:

Belfry vs. Pike Central - 8:15 PM

Championship - Thursday, February 27th - 8:15 PM

Belfry/Pike Central vs. Phelps