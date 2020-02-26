District Championship match ups set around the mountains

(WYMT) - 47th District (at Rockcastle County)
Boys:
Somerset vs. Pulaski County
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
Girls:
Rock Castle County 47 Casey County 37
48th District (at Southwestern)
Boys:
Southwestern vs. Wayne County
Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
Girls:
Wayne County vs. Southwestern
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
49th District (at Jackson County)
Boys:
North Laurel vs. Clay County
Friday, February 28th - 8 PM
Girls:
Clay County vs. North Laurel
Friday, February 28th - 6 PM
50th District (at Whitley County)
Boys:
South Laurel vs. Corbin
Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
Girls:
South Laurel vs. Whitley County
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
51st District (at Lynn Camp)
Boys:
Knox Central vs. Barbourville
Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
Girls:
Knox Central vs. Pineville
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
52nd District (at Harlan County)
Boys:
Harlan County vs. Harlan
Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
Girls:
Bell County vs. Harlan County
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
53rd District (at Alice Lloyd College)
Boys:
Letcher Central vs. Knott Central
Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
Girls:
Knott Central vs. Letcher Central
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
54th District (at Leslie County)
Boys:
Hazard vs. Perry Central
Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
Girls:
Hazard vs. Leslie County
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
55th District (at Breathitt County)
Boys:
Breathitt vs. Wolfe County
Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
Girls:
Wolfe County vs. Jackson City
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
56th District (at Powell County)
Boys:
Estill County vs. Owsley County
Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
Girls:
Owsley County vs. Estill County
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
57th District (at Martin County)
Boys:
Martin County vs. Paintsville
Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
Girls:
Martin County vs. Johnson Central
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
58th District (at Prestonsburg)
Boys:
Lawrence County vs. Prestonsburg
Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
Girls:
Floyd Central vs. Lawrence County
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
59th District (at Jenkins)
Boys:
Shelby Valley vs. Pikeville
Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM
Girls:
Pikeville vs. Shelby Valley
Friday, February 28th - 7 PM
60th District (at Belfry)
Boys:
Belfry vs. Phelps
Thursday, February 27th - 8:15 PM
Girls:
Pike Central vs. Belfry
Thursday, February 27th - 6:30 PM