District Championship match ups set around the mountains

47th District (at Rockcastle County)

Boys:

Somerset vs. Pulaski County

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

Girls:

Rock Castle County 47 Casey County 37

48th District (at Southwestern)

Boys:

Southwestern vs. Wayne County

Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

Girls:

Wayne County vs. Southwestern

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

49th District (at Jackson County)

Boys:

North Laurel vs. Clay County

Friday, February 28th - 8 PM

Girls:

Clay County vs. North Laurel

Friday, February 28th - 6 PM

50th District (at Whitley County)

Boys:

South Laurel vs. Corbin

Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

Girls:

South Laurel vs. Whitley County

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

51st District (at Lynn Camp)

Boys:

Knox Central vs. Barbourville

Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

Girls:

Knox Central vs. Pineville

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

52nd District (at Harlan County)

Boys:

Harlan County vs. Harlan

Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

Girls:

Bell County vs. Harlan County

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

53rd District (at Alice Lloyd College)

Boys:

Letcher Central vs. Knott Central

Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

Girls:

Knott Central vs. Letcher Central

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

54th District (at Leslie County)

Boys:

Hazard vs. Perry Central

Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

Girls:

Hazard vs. Leslie County

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

55th District (at Breathitt County)

Boys:

Breathitt vs. Wolfe County

Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

Girls:

Wolfe County vs. Jackson City

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

56th District (at Powell County)

Boys:

Estill County vs. Owsley County

Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

Girls:

Owsley County vs. Estill County

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

57th District (at Martin County)

Boys:

Martin County vs. Paintsville

Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

Girls:

Martin County vs. Johnson Central

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

58th District (at Prestonsburg)

Boys:

Lawrence County vs. Prestonsburg

Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

Girls:

Floyd Central vs. Lawrence County

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

59th District (at Jenkins)

Boys:

Shelby Valley vs. Pikeville

Thursday, February 27th - 7 PM

Girls:

Pikeville vs. Shelby Valley

Friday, February 28th - 7 PM

60th District (at Belfry)

Boys:

Belfry vs. Phelps

Thursday, February 27th - 8:15 PM

Girls:

Pike Central vs. Belfry

Thursday, February 27th - 6:30 PM