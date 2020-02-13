Devin Booker named replacement for Damian Lillard in All-Star game, three-point competition

After being snubbed from the initial All-Star game, former Cat Devin Booker will replace Damian Lillard in the NBA's midseason display on February 16th. It's Booker's first All-Star appearance. He will also replace Lillard in the three-point shooting contest as well.

Booker will also replace Lillard (groin) in the NBA's three-point shootout on Saturday night. https://t.co/2D8pUAkPWQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 13, 2020

Booker is averaging 26.4 points per game this year, which ranks 10th in the league. The 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft is shooting 35.8% from three as well.

The three-point contest is a part of Saturday, February 15th's activities, starting at 8 p.m. The All-Star game tips off at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Both events air on TNT.