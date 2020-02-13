Devin Booker named replacement for Damian Lillard in All-Star game, three-point competition

PHOENIX (WYMT) - After being snubbed from the initial All-Star game, former Cat Devin Booker will replace Damian Lillard in the NBA's midseason display on February 16th. It's Booker's first All-Star appearance. He will also replace Lillard in the three-point shooting contest as well.

Booker is averaging 26.4 points per game this year, which ranks 10th in the league. The 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft is shooting 35.8% from three as well.

The three-point contest is a part of Saturday, February 15th's activities, starting at 8 p.m. The All-Star game tips off at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Both events air on TNT.

 
