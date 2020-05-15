Derrick Newsome named new Betsy Layne boys basketball coach

Derrick Newsome has found a new home at Betsy Layne. After six seasons on the sidelines for Pike Central girls basketball, Newsome will take over as the new boys basketball head coach.

Newsome went 104-81 in his six seasons at Pike Central. The Lady Hawks made the 15th Region tournament the past four years, winning the 60th District in 2017 and 2018.

Betsy Layne went 17-12 last season under Brad Short, falling in a double-overtime thriller to Prestonsburg in the 58th District semifinals. The Bobcats had no seniors on their roster this past season. They will participate in the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.