Derek Dietrich returns to Reds with minor league deal

Infielder Derek Dietrich agreed to a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds and will report to big league spring training, a chance to rejoin a team he helped with a torrid May last season.

Dietrich became a free agent in November after hitting 19 homers with 43 RBIs and a .187 batting average in 113 games. In May, he hit 12 homers, drove in 22 runs and batted .304, helping the Reds get through the loss of second baseman Scooter Gennett.

Dietrich was limited to a backup role when Gennett returned from a severe groin injury on June 28.