Date and time set for Kentucky-Michigan game in London

The date and time are set for Kentucky's date with Michigan next season. The Cats and Wolverines will play on Sunday, December 6th at 1 p.m. ET at the O2 Arena. The game will be played at 6 p.m. on local time.

The game starts a three-game series between the schools. After this meeting, the two will have a home-and-home series for the next two years.

The first year of the three-year commitment will be hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and serve as a fundraiser for the Hall. The UK-Michigan and Marist-UMBC games – taking place prior to the Kentucky game – will be the first NCAA Division I college basketball games in The O2 Arena.

"This series with Michigan checks off a lot of boxes when we're looking at teams to schedule," UK head coach John Calipari said. "The first thing is, to add an opponent like Michigan and to do so at a point in the schedule where we're beginning to find out who we are as a team will be important in our development.

"And then to be able to do something different – to be first, which our fans know we love to do – and play this first game in London will be an unforgettable experience for our players and for our fans. I know our fans will show up in full force. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame always puts on a first-class event and I expect this will be the same."

General public tickets, which will go on sale Feb. 27 at 5 a.m. ET (10 am. GMT) will be priced between £35 to £200 (approximately $45 to $260) and will include entry into both games of the doubleheader. Limited floor and VIP seating may also be available. Everyone will require a ticket, regardless of age. All tickets will be delivered in the O2 app through flash mobile delivery. All tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.