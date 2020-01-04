Cynita Webb scores 1,000th career point as Cavs women down Royals

On a day when UVA-Wise senior Cynita Webb became the 21st player in program history to record her 1,000th career point, the Cavaliers claimed a 78-59 South Atlantic Conference victory over Queens University of Charlotte.

Webb's historic point game with 8:17 to play in the first half when she made a free throw as part of a 10-point, 12-rebound day.

The foul shot also came during the game's pivotal run as UVA-Wise (7-5, 3-3 SAC) turned an 8-8 tie into a 24-11 advantage thanks to a 16-to-3 run. Webb scored six of her 10 points during the run as the Cavs took a lead they would not relinquish.

Queens (3-9, 2-4 SAC) struggled to find the bottom of the basket throughout the first half. The Royals connected on just 2-of-12 first quarter field goal attempts before finishing the half shooting 35.4 percent from the floor as the visitors fell behind 37-25 at intermission.

While it was a milestone game for Webb, freshman Nia Vanzant continued to show her explosive offensive talents. The guard came off the bench and connected on 10-of-17 field goal attempts to net a game-high 23 points while tying her season-high point total.

Kalee Johnson (18) and Caitlyn Ross (12) also recorded double-figure scoring efforts in the win. Johnson added five blocks to her stat line while Ross dished out six assists.

Queens was led in scoring by Jaymi Golden's 14 points off the bench. The Royals also received 12 points from Caitlyn Moore while Kristian Eanes chipped in 11 in defeat.

UVA-Wise enjoyed a 44-to-33 margin on the glass as five Cavs had at least five rebounds while the hosts made more free throws (17) than Queens attempted (14) in the contest.

The Cavs made just 3-of-16 field goal attempts in the first quarter but finished the game making 60 percent of their shots over the final three periods.

With the win, UVA-Wise is now 5-1 inside the Prior Center. The team will be on the road for a pair of games next week. First up, Jamie Cluesman's team visits Lincoln Memorial University Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. tip.