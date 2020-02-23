Cumberlands spoils UPIKE Senior Day

UPIKE men’s basketball suffered a tough result on Saturday as No. 15 Cumberlands spoiled the Bears’ senior day, winning 85-79.

(Photo: UPIKE Athletics)

Cumberlands’ Jordan Griggs took over in the second half, scoring 28 points after halftime to lead the Patriots’ comeback effort.

After going into halftime down by eight, the Patriots came out red hot in the second half, shooting 60 percent overall and making five of six 3-point attempts.

While Cumberlands offense took over, it wasn’t without a fight from the Bears.

UPIKE had four players score in double figures, led by Luke Layhew’s 22 points and Deandre Barton’s 21. Layhew also added 12 rebounds for another dominant double-double effort.

The Patriots tied the game with 11 minutes to go, and the two teams went seemingly blow for blow in the MSC heavyweight matchup.

With the score tied at 73 with three and a half minutes to go, UC went on a 9-0 run in a minute and a half to put the game seemingly out of reach.

Xaviar Gaona hit a 3-pointer to get the game back within four on the next possession, but UC hit enough free throws down the stretch to ice the game.

Gaona showed some much-needed life down the stretch, scoring 11 points in his first start back for the Bears.

UP NEXT

Although Saturday served as senior day, UPIKE men’s basketball has one more home game on the docket, a non-conference contest against Bluefield State on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in Appalachian Wireless Arena.