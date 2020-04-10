Creighton grad transfer Davion Mintz commits to Kentucky

After redshirting this past season with Creighton, Davion Mintz announced his commitment to Kentucky as a graduate transfer on Twitter.

BBN !!! I’M READY - LETS GOOO 🕺🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/zTrVRgqndt — Davion Mintz (@deemintz1) April 10, 2020

In his junior season in 2018-19, Mintz averaged 9.7 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds in 35 games for the Bluejays. He tested the NBA Draft waters last summer before deciding to come back for his senior season.

The point guard gives the Cats another lead ball-handler in Lexington alongside incoming freshman Devin Askew. The Cats are still waiting on Immanuel Quickley's NBA Draft decision.