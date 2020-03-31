Coronavirus effects local smaller colleges

Like all sports associations in the country, the NAIA Collegiate level is currently on hold due to the coronavirus.

Of course, that means many seniors and teams saw their season and careers end unexpectedly but programs themselves are also affected.

"Obviously there are a lot of unknowns right. Both of our basketball teams were actually at national tournaments and in the middle of tournaments when they got canceled," said Union College Executive Director of Athletics.

Since March 12th, Union Athletics and the NAIA are on pause due to the coronavirus. Unlike the NCAA, NAIA programs aren’t losing a lot of revenue.

"We are not like the NCAA," said Curry. "I know there were reports that came out on how much less revenue NCAA schools were going to be receiving. NAIA level that is not a concern. And that is a great thing about being a member of the NAIA that part is not going to hurt any of our institutions across the board at NAIA￼."

The College relies on support from local businesses who are also hurting during this time.

"It’s not just the fact that they support us but when our student-athletes are here on campus and our students are here in our entire campus population is here, they are supporting those businesses as well. So they are taking a hit because our people are gone￼," said Curry.

The impact on Union College isn’t necessarily financially, it’s more on recruiting.

"Certainly there are still some questions to be answered from the NAIA in regards to what it’s gonna look like if they’re going to exempt those scholarships.," said Curry.

The NAIA along with the NCAA did grant spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility.

"How many of those kids are going to be able to pursue that extra year of eligibility. What is that going to mean from a recruiting standpoint? There is a lot of those things you really can’t do anything about until we see how things work out."

Tim Curry says colleges at all levels can be effected for up to 4 seasons recruiting wise as spots will open and close for the upcoming season that isn’t expected.

Curry said Union College can lose income if their summer camps are canceled.