Cordia Coach, Denny Fugate staying positive despite Boston Marathon postponed

Cordia Boys' Basketball Coach and Hazard Pavilion Director, Denny Fugate, is training for his second Boston Marathon.

"I work out six or seven days a week," said Denny Fugate. "I actually did the Boston Marathon in 2010 I had three hours and twenty-two minute time."

Like many events, the Boston Marathon announced they are postponing their event. The 2020 Boston Marathon is now scheduled for Denny Fugate's Birthday on September, 14th.

"My goal was 3:49 but now that we put it off, I'm going to try and get a 3:39. That is my goal."

While it is easy to be bummed out, Fugate says he is focused on working hard.

"The health of the American people is the most important thing and whatever the health experts say, I will go along with that. There is no use of being upset about it because to do anything in this world you have to have a positive attitude."