Corbin's Treyveon Longmire picks up offer from Nebraska

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After a standout sophomore season, Corbin's Treyveon Longmire received another Power Five offer, this time from Nebraska.

Longmire adds that to his long list already with Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville and Florida State among others.

The sophomore ran for 507 yards and five touchdowns while adding 167 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.

 
