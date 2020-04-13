Corbin's Treyveon Longmire picks up offer from Nebraska

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After a standout sophomore season, Corbin's Treyveon Longmire received another Power Five offer, this time from Nebraska.
Blessed to receive an offer from Nebraska! @colbyellis @CoachRHeld pic.twitter.com/DipwjDKozN— Treyveon Longmire (@TreyveonLongmi1) April 13, 2020
Longmire adds that to his long list already with Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville and Florida State among others.
The sophomore ran for 507 yards and five touchdowns while adding 167 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.