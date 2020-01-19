Corbin's Justin Haddix named Boyle County's new head coach

On Sunday, Boyle County took to announce Justin Haddix as their new Head Football Coach.

Haddix spent six years as a coach for the Corbin Redhounds.

Haddix led the Redhounds to two state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018 and four consecutive regional titles 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Boyle County finished its season 14-1 after falling to Johnson Central in the Class 4A state title game, 21-20.