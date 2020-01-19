Corbin's Justin Haddix named Boyle County's new head coach

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Boyle County took to announce Justin Haddix as their new Head Football Coach.
Haddix spent six years as a coach for the Corbin Redhounds.
Haddix led the Redhounds to two state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018 and four consecutive regional titles 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.
Boyle County finished its season 14-1 after falling to Johnson Central in the Class 4A state title game, 21-20.
BCHS welcomes Head Football Coach Justin Haddix! @CoachHaddix11 @BoyleCoSchools @BRNNews1920 #IAmARebel pic.twitter.com/RtR0qVZXfE— Boyle County Rebels (@BigRebelNation) January 19, 2020