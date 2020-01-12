College basketball whiparound: Multiple local teams on the road

College basketball is in full swing, as our eight local colleges outside of the University of Kentucky were in action on both the men's and women's side.

Ohio Valley Conference

In Morehead, the women's team dropped a tightly contested contest to Eastern Illinois, 57-51. The Eagles fall to 6-10 on the year and 2-2 in OVC play.

The men's team used a late 12-0 run to take down Eastern Illinois, 69-66. They move to 3-1 in OVC play. Both teams hit the road to take on Tennessee State on Thursday, January 16th.

EKU swept Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Saturday. The women used a late jumper by Teri Goodlett to go up four and hold off the Cougars, winning 49-46. The men's team held off SIUE, winning 78-72 and moving to 3-1 in conference. Both teams travel to Belmont on January 16th.

SAC

Lincoln Memorial split their meetings with Catawba on Saturday. The third-ranked men's team got a 25-point victory to stay undefeated in SAC play, while the women's team dropped a close one, 60-56 to the Indians. The Railsplitters host Mars Hill on Wednesday, January 15th.

Staying in the SAC, UVA-Wise was swept on the road at Wingate. The women's team fell 63-61 on a late jumper by the Bulldogs. They fall to 3-5 in SAC play. The men's team lost a close one as well, 77-74 despite sophomore Cameron Whiteside scoring a career-high 35 points. The Cavs drop to 1-7 in conference play. They both host Lenoir-Rhyne on January 15th.

NAIA

Our NAIA teams had mixed results on Saturday. Both Cumberlands and Union swept their doubleheaders, while UPIKE and Alice Lloyd saw their men's and women's teams fall.

Cumberlands women's team won a high-scoring affair over Life University, 86-71. The Patriots had four players in double-figures. The men cruised over Life, winning 82-43 over the Eagles. Both teams travel to Campbellsville on January 16th.

Union's men's and women's basketball teams earned victories on the road over Point University. The men's team blew out the Skyhawks, bringing an 89-49 victory back to Barbourville. The women had a closer game, but still came out with a 67-55 win. The Bulldogs host Bryan College on January 15th.

UPIKE's men and women suffered road losses at the hands of Lindsey Wilson. The Blue Raiders shot 59.1% from three, downing the Bears 80-69. That gives the Bears only their third loss on the year. The women's team didn't fare any better, suffering a 22-point loss to Campbellsville.

The Alice Lloyd College women dropped a game to Indiana University East on the road, 94-68. The loss drops the Eagles to 7-7 on the year. The men's team fell by eight to the Red Wolves. Both teams come back home to take on Midway University on Tuesday, January 14th.