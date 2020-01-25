College GameDay headed to Auburn for Kentucky-Auburn game on Saturday, February 1

College GameDay Covered by State Farm will make its very first visit to Auburn next Saturday, Feb. 1, for a top-20 matchup as the No. 16 Tigers face the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats. Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis, in his first season, and Seth Greenberg will be live from Auburn Arena, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.

This marks the first time Auburn has been featured on the show as a host or visiting team. Head coach Bruce Pearl will make his fifth appearance on GameDay, with his teams winning three of their previous four GameDay matchups. Pearl has squared off against Kentucky head coach John Calipari on a GameDay matchup twice, with each coach earning a win.

This will be the 19th time Kentucky has appeared on GameDay, tying North Carolina for second most in show history.

The Saturday Primetime and Sonic Blockbuster matchup between Auburn and Kentucky (6 p.m., ESPN) will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV and Altice.