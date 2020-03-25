Clay County native Blake Smith signs with Free Agency Basketball

Clay County and Alice Lloyd College standout Blake Smith signed with Michael Stinnett and Free Agency Basketball. Stinnett has coached all around the Commonwealth.

Smith had quite the high school and college careers. He scored 1,703 career points at Clay County. He was a part of the Tigers' 13th Region championship teams in 2013 and 2014.

After finishing his career in Manchester, Smith took his talents to Pippa Passes with Alice Lloyd. He finished his career with 2,304 points. Smith's accolades include NAIA Division II All-American, NCCAA Division I First Team All-American, First Team River States Conference team and the NCCAA Mid-East Regional Player of the Year.