Clay County moves on, South Laurel punches ticket to semi-finals

Clay County played a tightly contested game against Pineville.

Clay County lead 13-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Tigers extended their lead to 17-11 at the half.

Pineville came back in the second half to take the lead 19-17. Ultimately it was Clay County pulling this one out, winning 38-28.

Pineville finished the year at 17-11.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals hosted the Harlan County Lady Black Bears.

South Laurel lead Harlan County 31-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Cardinals extended their lead to 49-29 at the half.

South Laurel defeated Harlan County winning 83-38.

The Lady Black Bears finished the year at 16-12.

Clay County and South Laurel will play on Friday, March 6th, at 6 pm.