The KansasCity Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Flordia winning 24-20.

The 49ers struck first with a 38-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.

The game was tied 10 all going into halftime.

At the end of the third quarter, the 49ers led 20-10.

Kansas City took the lead with 2:44 left in the game.