Check out scores around the KHSAA from Wednesday, February, 19th

HAZARD, Ky (AP)- BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Elliott Co. 58, West Carter 56
Greenup Co. 84, St. Patrick 67
Henderson Co. 59, Hopkinsville 57
Lex. Henry Clay 76, Lex. Lafayette 63
Lou. Eastern 63, Lou. Doss 49
North Hardin 85, Washington Co. 62
St. Henry 68, Highlands 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 61, Lou. Central 46
Bourbon Co. 58, Mason Co. 38
Breathitt Co. 62, Cordia 26
Bullitt Central 58, Lou. Iroquois 54, OT
Conner 48, Cov. Holy Cross 35
Fairview 38, Paintsville 33
Floyd Central 82, East Ridge 49
Harrison Co. 70, Augusta 35
Jenkins 69, Middlesboro 53
Lex. Tates Creek 58, Paris 50
Marion Co. 71, Bullitt East 67
Martin County 56, Fleming Co. 44
Newport Central Catholic 63, Bellevue 38
Nicholas Co. 41, Lewis Co. 27
Notre Dame 53, Boone Co. 42
Phelps 60, Pike Co. Central 56
Powell Co. 59, Lee Co. 19
Riverside Christian 55, June Buchanan 47
Rowan Co. 64, Bath Co. 52
Simon Kenton 57, Highlands 32
Walton-Verona 49, Campbell Co. 43
Wolfe Co. 65, Estill Co. 44