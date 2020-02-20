Check out scores around the KHSAA from Wednesday, February, 19th

HAZARD, Ky (AP)- BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Elliott Co. 58, West Carter 56

Greenup Co. 84, St. Patrick 67

Henderson Co. 59, Hopkinsville 57

Lex. Henry Clay 76, Lex. Lafayette 63

Lou. Eastern 63, Lou. Doss 49

North Hardin 85, Washington Co. 62

St. Henry 68, Highlands 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 61, Lou. Central 46

Bourbon Co. 58, Mason Co. 38

Breathitt Co. 62, Cordia 26

Bullitt Central 58, Lou. Iroquois 54, OT

Conner 48, Cov. Holy Cross 35

Fairview 38, Paintsville 33

Floyd Central 82, East Ridge 49

Harrison Co. 70, Augusta 35

Jenkins 69, Middlesboro 53

Lex. Tates Creek 58, Paris 50

Marion Co. 71, Bullitt East 67

Martin County 56, Fleming Co. 44

Newport Central Catholic 63, Bellevue 38

Nicholas Co. 41, Lewis Co. 27

Notre Dame 53, Boone Co. 42

Phelps 60, Pike Co. Central 56

Powell Co. 59, Lee Co. 19

Riverside Christian 55, June Buchanan 47

Rowan Co. 64, Bath Co. 52

Simon Kenton 57, Highlands 32

Walton-Verona 49, Campbell Co. 43

Wolfe Co. 65, Estill Co. 44

 