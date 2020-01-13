Cawood Ledford voted into 2020 NMSA Hall of Fame class

Legendary broadcaster Cawood Ledford has been voted into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame.

Ledford was a Harlan County native. He began his broadcasting career at WHLN radio in Harlan doing high school basketball and football games.

Ledford was the "voice" of the University of Kentucky Wildcats for 39 years. He called play-by-play on the national broadcast of the NCAA Men's Final Four on the CBS Radio Network, as well as several Kentucky Derbies.

Cawood’s last UK game was in 1992, when Kentucky fell to Duke 104-103 in overtime in the NCAA East Regional Final.