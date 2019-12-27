CBS Sports: Evansville places basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave

The University of Evansville has placed men's basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave pending an investigation into potential Title IX violations, the school announced on Friday. The university says it is concerned that McCarty "may have violated key provisions" of the Title IX policy and will do its due diligence to determine whether any policies were indeed broken.

"The university has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018," Evansville said in a statement. "We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the university received a troubling report about Coach McCarty's interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated."

The Title IX office is in place to protect people from discrimination based on sex, particularly on college campuses.

McCarty is in his second season as head coach at Evansville and on the rise in the coaching community. After an 11-21 campaign in his first season, his Purple Aces are 9-4 currently, with their biggest win of the season coming Nov. 12 with a shocking upset of then-No. 1 Kentucky. McCarty played at Kentucky in college before a decade-long NBA career with the Knicks, Celtics, Suns and Clippers.

Evansville has retained a national law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the matter at hand. While the probe continues, Evansville has tabbed Bennie Seltzer as its interim head coach. Seltzer served as head coach at Samford and has held assistant coaching jobs at Oklahoma, Marquette, Indiana and Washington State.

"Coach McCarty has enjoyed great success with our men's basketball program and is a popular figure throughout the community," said Evansville. "But Coach McCarty's success does not in any way outweigh the need to uphold the standards that define our university."