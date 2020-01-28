Breaking down the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 8

Boys’ Mountain Top 10 – Week 8 Breakdown

Here is the latest review of the Mountain Top 10 on the Boys’ side of things. (Note: Games in asterisks may be rescheduled or canceled).

1. Hazard (16-3)

Last Week: defeated Louisville Collegiate 42-39, defeated Paintsville 48-39, lost to St. Henry 55-41

This Week: at Breathitt County, vs. Perry Central, vs. Leslie County

The Bulldogs finally lost their first game in the state of Kentucky last week in the All-A Classic. Al Holland’s squad pulled out the victory over Louisville Collegiate with some last-second heroics from Jarrett Napier followed by a victory over fellow Mountain Top 10 representative, Paintsville in which Hazard was in control by and large. The Bulldogs even led at halftime against St. Henry, but the Crusaders switched up their game-plan on defense in the second half as they got Hazard out of rhythm offensively and rallied to take the victory. Point guard Wade Pelphrey led Hazard in scoring during the All-A Classic as the junior averaged 15 PPG.

The Bulldogs now get back into 14th Region action this week as they travel to Breathitt County on Tuesday followed by two consecutive 54th District contests against Perry Central and Leslie County on Friday and Saturday.

2. Clay County (13-6)

Last Week: lost to No. 6 Pulaski County 78-73

This Week: defeated Red Bird 87-63, vs. No. 8 North Laurel, vs. Oneida Baptist Institute, at Henry Clay

The Tigers lost the only game that they played last week against Pulaski County. In spite of that, Glenn Gray’s team did not drop any spots in the Top 10. Clay County ranks among the top 50 in the state and fifth in the 13th Region in scoring at 68.5 PPG. In fact, the Tigers have only lost once this season when having scored 70 points or more in a game. Clay County has four players that average double figures in scoring. Junior Connor Robinson leads the team in that department with 18.4 PPG and has been the leading scorer in two of the last three games.

The 1987 state champions have started this week off with a dominant victory over Red Bird. However, Tuesday’s matchup with number eight North Laurel should be an interesting one. The Tigers defeated the Jaguars a couple weeks ago in London in a thriller, 75-73. Clay County will take on OBI on Thursday and are scheduled to meet Henry Clay on Saturday in Lexington.

3. Somerset (17-3)

Last Week: defeated Gallatin County 46-37, lost to St. Henry 51-50

This Week: at No. 6 Pulaski County, vs. Anderson County

Somerset made it past the first round of last week’s All-A Classic against Gallatin County but fell to eventual champion, St. Henry in the quarterfinals by a point. The loss to the Crusaders was the first one of the calendar year for the Briar Jumpers. With the exception of their victory over Danville, Jeron Dunbar’s team has been great defensively as they have allowed 52 points or less in seven of their last eight games. Somerset is allowing 51.2 PPG, good enough for second-best in the 12th Region behind Lincoln County.

The Briar Jumpers will go up against in-county opponent and No. 6 Pulaski County on Tuesday in Mountain Top 10 showdown followed by a home tilt versus Anderson County on Friday. The Bearcats lead the state in points allowed 43.9 PPG.

4. South Laurel (16-4)

Last Week: defeated Harlan 74-60, defeated Whitley County 51-38, defeated Bell County 57-52

This Week: at Corbin, vs. Williamsburg

Jeff Davis’ unit is now a roll after knocking off Bell County on Log Mountain in the Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase that was part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week Presented by ARH. It was not exactly a thing of beauty as the Cardinals trailed for most of the game, but the 2005 state champions found a way to grind one out against the Bobcats. South Laurel also had good performances against Harlan and Whitley County that has allowed them to win five in a row and 10 of their last 11. Brett Norvell has been solid as the senior has scored double digits in seven straight games.

The Cardinals will now go head-to-head with two district foes this week. Tuesday’s battle with Corbin will be their second against the Redhounds as the number four team in the Mountain Top 10 got the upper-hand in game one, 74-61. South Laurel will also play host to Williamsburg on Friday. That is another rematch that was won by the Cardinals the first time around, 77-49.

5. Shelby Valley (15-5)

Last Week: defeated Pikeville 67-42

This Week: at Belfry, vs. East Ridge

The Wildcats fell just short of playing in the All-A Tournament but rebounded with a commanding victory over Pikeville in the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week Presented by ARH. Cody Potter had a nice outing as the senior scored 17 points to go along with 9 rebounds against the Panthers. However, Kaden Robinson paced Shelby Valley in scoring in that contest. The junior knocked down four threes and scored a game-high 27 points. The win over Pikeville also allowed Shelby Valley to become the first team in the 15th Region to get ten region victories.

The Wildcats will visit Belfry in another 15th Region meeting on Friday followed by a date with fellow 59th District member East Ridge on Saturday.

6. Pulaski County (17-3)

Last Week: defeated No. 2 Clay County 78-73, defeated Casey County 82-51, defeated Russell County 79-43

This Week: vs. No. 3 Somerset, vs. Rockcastle County, vs. East Jessamine (North/South Shootout Classic)

The Maroons are another team that seems to be unstoppable right now as John Fraley’s ball club has won seven straight. The Maroons also remain unbeaten inside the 12th Region (8-0). Pulaski County continues to put the ball through the hoop at an outstanding rate as the Maroons have put up 69 points or more in six of their last seven outings. Senior Colton Fraley continues to put up some good numbers in the scoring column (14.1 PPG) but what has really made Pulaski County dangerous is the different options they have offensively. Sophomore Zach Travis (13.3 PPG), junior KJ Combs (13.2 PPG), sophomore Caleb Sloan (10.3 PPG) and senior Grant Oaks (10.2 PPG) all average double figures in scoring.

The Briar Jumpers face No. 3 Somerset in a Mountain Top 10 tussle on Tuesday followed by another home contest against Rockcastle County on Friday and a neutral site game against East Jessamine in the North/South Shootout Classic on Saturday. The matchup between the Maroons and Jaguars will take place at West Jessamine High School.

7. Paintsville (10-9)

Last Week: defeated Harlan 67-60, lost to No. 1 Hazard 48-39

This Week: vs. Magoffin County, at Johnson Central

The Tigers had their seven-game win streak come to an end last Friday against Hazard but continue their ascension in the Mountain Top 10. Head Coach Landon Slone scheduled a tough slate in the beginning, but his team is now starting to reap the benefits of that as Paintsville has shown that it has become battle-tested. Senior Colby Fugate has been the primary option for the Tigers (21.9 PPG) but senior Nick Keaton (12.9 PPG, 11.2 RPG) and junior Braxton Tharp (10.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG) have been key contributors as well.

Paintsville returns home on Wednesday to face Magoffin County. The Tigers will also meet in-district adversary Johnson Central on Saturday as well. Paintsville has won their first game against both of these teams by a combined three points.

8. North Laurel (14-6)

Last Week: lost to Middlesboro 73-68, defeated Oneida Baptist Institute 77-64

This Week: at No. 2 Clay County, at Jackson County

It has been somewhat of a tough stretch lately for the Jaguars as Nate Valentine’s program has dropped two of their last three. North Laurel did bounce back against district opponent OBI on Saturday with a double-digit victory. The Jaguars continue to score the basketball at a high rate as they rank third in the 13th Region and 17th overall in the state in scoring at 70.9 PPG. Freshman Reed Sheppard continues his hot run, as last week's WYMT Player of the Week is averaging 25 PPG including back-to-back 30-point performances against the Commodores and the Yellow Jackets.

The Jaguars will make two road trips against district foes this week. On Tuesday, North Laurel will head to Manchester to battle the second-ranked Tigers. The Jaguars will also make the trek to McKee on Friday to face Jackson County. North Laurel dismantled the Generals the first time in an 82-34 rout but fell to Clay County in a nail-biter, 75-73.

9. Knott Central (16-4)

Last Week: defeated Floyd Central 59-54, defeated Letcher Central 65-56, defeated Belfry 68-54

This Week: vs. Powell County, vs. Perry Central

Even though the Patriots are just ninth in the Mountain Top 10, Bb King’s team continues to go about their business quietly. Knott Central has won four straight and 10 of their last 11. Junior Colby Napier leads the team in scoring (19.1 PPG) and had 20 in their last contest against Belfry. However, junior Josh McGuire was doing Yeoman’s work in the paint as the big man had 16 points to go along with 11 rebounds against the Pirates. Senior Jason Williams also corralled his fair share of boards as well with 10 rebounds.

Two home games are on the docket for Knott Central this week, both coming against 14th Region squads. Powell County will make the drive to Hindman on Thursday while Perry Central will come to town on Saturday.

10. Knox Central (15-4)

Last Week: defeated Lynn Camp 65-58

This Week: vs. Wayne County, vs. Barbourville

Knox Central rounds out the Boys’ Mountain Top 10 for the second consecutive week. Tony Patterson has done a great job in keeping the Panthers competitive and relevant after the losses of Dane Imel, Nick Martin and Jaylen Adams. A big reason for that has been the play of junior Jevonte Turner. Turner sits 15th in the state and third in the 13th Region in scoring at 23.7 PPG. Only South Laurel’s Matthew Cromer and Harlan’s Jordan Akal are averaging more among region players. In their last game against Lynn Camp, Turner put up a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Panthers will welcome in Wayne County on Tuesday while linking up with 51th district rival Barbourville on Friday.