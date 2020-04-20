Braxton Cottongame, Chase Estep adjusting to life without UK baseball

It was a season with high hopes. A team riding a six-game win streak.

"Coach, you know, told us that he really believed in this team this year, and I think a lot of the guys did this year," Braxton Cottongame, a sophomore pitcher for Kentucky and Perry Central graduate said.

All of that was taken away on March 12th.

"We were actually packed and ready to go sitting in our locker room, ready to leave for Vanderbilt," Chase Estep, a freshman infielder for the Cats and a Corbin native said.

It happened as quick as the crack of a bat.

"By the end of the day, I mean everything for the next six months was canceled," Estep continued. "We were all just kinda shocked by what was going on."

These days, Estep, Cottongame and all athletes are dealing with a new normal.

"I think now that I'm home, it's like trying to schedule around stuff that'll keep me busy, if that makes sense," Estep said.

"We still have mandatory tutors via Zoom. We have to go Zoom. We still have team meetings via Zoom. It's just a lot different with everything being online," Cottongame added.

A season once filled with the highs of playing on the diamond has now become a game of wondering, 'What if?'

"We really believed in each other, and yeah I think we were gonna have a really good run this year," Cottongame explained. "But unfortunately, it's canceled."

The bright side for Estep, Cottongame, Somerset native Trae Harmon and Rockcastle County native Hunter Rigsby is an extra year of eligibility. But for right now, the four, along with every athlete, are just like everyone else - waiting, hoping sports and the world get back on track soon.