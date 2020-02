Brackets set for 13th Region tournaments

Here are the 13th Region tournament brackets. The tournaments will take place at Corbin Arena. Knox Central's boys and North Laurel's girls look to repeat as champions.

Girls

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 2nd

Clay County vs. Pineville - 6 PM

Harlan County vs. No. 1 South Laurel - 7:30 PM

Tuesday, March 3rd

Knox Central vs. No. 3 North Laurel - 6 PM

Whitley County vs. No. 6 Bell County - 7:30 PM

Semifinals

Friday, March 6th

6 PM and 7:30 PM

Championship

Saturday March 7th - 7 PM

--

Boys

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 4th

Corbin vs. Harlan County - 6 PM

Barbourville vs. No. 5 Clay County - 7:30 PM

Thursday, March 5th

No. 2 North Laurel vs. No. 9 Knox Central - 6 PM

Harlan vs. No. 1 South Laurel - 7:30 PM

Semifinals

Saturday, March 7th

1 PM and 2:30 PM

Championship

Monday, March 9th - 7 PM