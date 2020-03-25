Boys basketball all-state teams announced

After the v, The Lexington Herald-Leader released the boys teams on Wednesday. Another South Laurel Cardinal headlines the selections from Eastern Kentucky, as Matthew Cromer found his name on the first-team. The teams are voted on by coaches around the state. Here are the complete teams.

First Team

Dayvion McKnight, Collins

JJ Traynor, Bardstown

Jackson Sivills, McCracken Co.

Marques Warrick, Henry Clay

Kenny White, Madisonville

Zion Harmon, Marshall Co.

Alex Matthews, John Hardin

Tyren Moore, Male

Ben Johnson, Lex. Catholic

Matt Cromer, South Laurel

Second Team

Howard Fleming, Male

Cody Potter, Shelby Valley

Dre Boyd, Warren Central

Trey James, Martin Co.

Justin Powell, North Oldham

Joe Benton, Estill County

Luke Morrison, Simon Kenton

Ksaun Casey, Madisonville

Cole Villers, Ashland Blazer

Marcellus Vail, Collins

Third Team

Mason Moore, Rowan Co.

Colin Porter, Ashland Blazer

Jaquais Franklin, Elizabethtown

Mark Goode, LaRue Co.

Trey Francis, Phelps

Dashawn Jackson, Frederick Douglass

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Kaeveon Mitchell, Breckinridge Co.

Ray Surratt, Lafayette

Sam Vinson, Highlands

Honorable Mention

Brayden Sebastian, Garrard Co.; Logan Hall, Hazard ; Jaden Rodgers, Fern Creek; James Taylor, Pleasure Ridge Park; Will Minter, Butler; Scotty Draud, Beechwood; Isaiah Mason, Bowling Green; Grant Disken, Covington Catholic; Kaleb Glenn, Male; Kelly Niece, Simon Kenton; Kobe Bowling, Buckhorn; Wade Pelfrey, Hazard ; Jamison Epps, Marion Co.; Travis Perry, Lyon Co.; Amarion Joyce, Bourbon Co.; Blake Stewart, Boyd Co.; Colby Fugate, Paintsville; Dylan Knight, Buckhorn ; Spencer Baird, Casey Co.; Sekou Kalle, DeSales