Boys basketball all-state teams announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After the v, The Lexington Herald-Leader released the boys teams on Wednesday. Another South Laurel Cardinal headlines the selections from Eastern Kentucky, as Matthew Cromer found his name on the first-team. The teams are voted on by coaches around the state. Here are the complete teams.
First Team
Dayvion McKnight, Collins
JJ Traynor, Bardstown
Jackson Sivills, McCracken Co.
Marques Warrick, Henry Clay
Kenny White, Madisonville
Zion Harmon, Marshall Co.
Alex Matthews, John Hardin
Tyren Moore, Male
Ben Johnson, Lex. Catholic
Matt Cromer, South Laurel
Second Team
Howard Fleming, Male
Cody Potter, Shelby Valley
Dre Boyd, Warren Central
Trey James, Martin Co.
Justin Powell, North Oldham
Joe Benton, Estill County
Luke Morrison, Simon Kenton
Ksaun Casey, Madisonville
Cole Villers, Ashland Blazer
Marcellus Vail, Collins
Third Team
Mason Moore, Rowan Co.
Colin Porter, Ashland Blazer
Jaquais Franklin, Elizabethtown
Mark Goode, LaRue Co.
Trey Francis, Phelps
Dashawn Jackson, Frederick Douglass
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Kaeveon Mitchell, Breckinridge Co.
Ray Surratt, Lafayette
Sam Vinson, Highlands
Honorable Mention
Brayden Sebastian, Garrard Co.; Logan Hall, Hazard ; Jaden Rodgers, Fern Creek; James Taylor, Pleasure Ridge Park; Will Minter, Butler; Scotty Draud, Beechwood; Isaiah Mason, Bowling Green; Grant Disken, Covington Catholic; Kaleb Glenn, Male; Kelly Niece, Simon Kenton; Kobe Bowling, Buckhorn; Wade Pelfrey, Hazard ; Jamison Epps, Marion Co.; Travis Perry, Lyon Co.; Amarion Joyce, Bourbon Co.; Blake Stewart, Boyd Co.; Colby Fugate, Paintsville; Dylan Knight, Buckhorn ; Spencer Baird, Casey Co.; Sekou Kalle, DeSales