Booher father-son duo bonds over love of distance running

Jason Booher was supposed to run in the Boston Marathon this week

(Photo: Jason Booher)

"It was postponed to September 14th now," Booher said.

The Pikeville principal is getting close to double digits in marathons he has run.

"We're running a lot, a lot of miles on the roads around here."

Something he couldn't imagine four years ago, but a hobby that's turned into a staple in his life

"Two to three miles is what I usually did. You know, a 30-minute exercise," Booher said. "And now here we are, eight or nine marathons later and one major marathon behind me."

It also turned into a bond between father and son.

"He'd probably get me in a marathon, but anything under that I pretty much have him in, so," Pikeville Senior Harrison Booher said.

Harrison Booher watched his dad win a state title with Shelby Valley in 2010, so it wasn't a shock he started out on the basketball court.

"Originally I was a basketball player. I went out for cross country just to get in shape for basketball," Harrison Booher said. "My dad thought that would be a good idea for me. I guess he thought I was a little slow on the court."

But eventually, running caught Harrison's eye.

"And then after a season or two, that I was actually getting better at cross country than I was at basketball and I actually ended up liking it a lot more," Harrison Booher explained.

"He quickly fell in love with distance running," Jason Booher added.

And Harrison excelled at it, so much so that he helped the Panther to a couple of region titles and a state runner-up finish in 2019.

"So that was just kinda unbelievable, just looking back on where we started to where we ended up," Harrison Booher said.

Now the father-son duo runs side by side, sharing a bond on the trails, on the road or wherever they run.

"I have my father, who's my mentor," Harrison Booher said. "Whenever I need to blow off steam or run on some weekends, just I can go with him."

"It's a good father-son sport that we can enjoy together," Jason Booher added.

The two hope to compete in the rescheduled Boston Marathon on September 14th. Harrison will continue his running career at Georgetown College in the fall.