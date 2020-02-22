Beyond the red and white: Ally Collett, Amerah Steele share bond deeper than basketball

Two 2,000-points scorers. Two ultra-competitive athletes. Ally Collett and Amerah Steele were able to share the South Laurel gymnasium one final time when the Cardinals took on Rockcastle County.

Their relationship spans back to 4th grade when the two met at Upward basketball camp. From there, the two were inseparable. They have played together at South Laurel since they were in the 7th grade.

Almost @SportsOT time, our final one of the regular season! Make sure you tune in, we have a ton of highlights, plus I sat down with Ally Collett and Amerah Steele to talk about their friendship. Here's a sneak peek. @CardinalsSL pic.twitter.com/iUqcrL6ePI — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) February 22, 2020

Collett and Steele will go their separate ways in college, as Amerah will play at EKU and Ally will head to Bowling Green to play for WKU. However, the two have built a bond over the last nine years that college won't break.