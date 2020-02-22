Beyond the red and white: Ally Collett, Amerah Steele share bond deeper than basketball

Updated: Sat 1:38 AM, Feb 22, 2020

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two 2,000-points scorers. Two ultra-competitive athletes. Ally Collett and Amerah Steele were able to share the South Laurel gymnasium one final time when the Cardinals took on Rockcastle County.

Their relationship spans back to 4th grade when the two met at Upward basketball camp. From there, the two were inseparable. They have played together at South Laurel since they were in the 7th grade.

Collett and Steele will go their separate ways in college, as Amerah will play at EKU and Ally will head to Bowling Green to play for WKU. However, the two have built a bond over the last nine years that college won't break.

 
