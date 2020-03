Betsy Layne's Colin Howell signed his letter of intent with UPIKE on Thursday. He will continue his track and field career with the Bears in the winter of 2020.

Howell joins a program that sent Xavier Goana to the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Goana finished top ten in the triple jump. Howell will look to make his mark on a UPIKE program that finished seventh in the Mid-South Conference last season.