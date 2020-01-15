Belfry's Katie Ball has monster week, earns Player of the Week honors

After two monster double-doubles that earned the Belfry Lady Pirates a trip to the Kentucky 2A Classic in Owensboro, Katie Ball earned this week's Player of the Week award.

Great win tonight for our girls! 73-33 over Pike Central. Next stop @Kentucky_2A! #untiltheend #WhateverItTakes — Belfry Lady Pirates (@BelfryLady) January 11, 2020

Ball started the week with a 45-point, 25 rebound performance in a 68-51 win over Floyd Central in the Section 7 semifinals. She followed that up with a modest 27 points and 14 rebounds against Pike Central to help the Lady Pirates clinch their trip to Owensboro.

"Definitely an honor and it just feels great because I know that I'm not gonna have every game where I score 40 points and get 20 rebounds," Ball said about her performance, "but it just feels great because I did that game just stepped up and was a team player."

This is Ball's first year with the Lady Pirates, but her impact cannot be understated as she leads Belfry on the court, while her head coach helps lead her off the court.

"You know I tell her and her granny talks to me all the time I think God placed us together for each other for this one year so she's just really an exceptional person in and out sweet girl great heart," Belfry Girls' Head Coach Kevin Deskins said about his star player.

The Lady Pirates take on Warren East in their quarterfinal game of the Kentucky 2A Classic in Owensboro. The game tips off at 2 p.m. eastern time. Belfry will advance to Saturday's final four with a win.