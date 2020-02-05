Belfry's Ethan Wolford and John Ashurst sign letters of intent

Belfry had two more student-athletes to sign to play football at the next level. Lineman Ethan Wolford and linebacker John Ashurst both signed with the University of Charleston and Centre College respectively.

The two were a part of the Pirate team that brought home their 7th state title in 2019, defeating Bell County 30-20.

Wolford helped anchor an offensive line that led the state in total rushing yards with 4,757. Ashurst was second on the team with 101 tackles, as Belfry held opponents to 14.1 points per game, good for 23rd best in the state.