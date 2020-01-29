Belfry football close to goal for new turf field

Wed 6:40 PM, Jan 29, 2020

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Belfry football program has established itself as one of the best in the state. Now the Pirates are looking to get a new turf field for the 2020 season to defend their 3A state title.

The seven-time state champions have raised 75-80% of the money for the new turf field. Head coach Philip Haywood and the school hope that the support from some other Pond Creek alums around the country will guarantee a new turf field in 2020.

"And we really believe, and I'm confident that once people are able to see this and realize they have a chance to help us kinda finish this project out - we've got such a great Pirate nation all over America and even beyond," Haywood said. "There are so many people out there that are always looking for a worthy project to contribute to, that we'll be able to complete this and have if fully financed by the time our season starts next year."

There are a number of ways to give. The school needs around $100,000 more to fully finance the field. To learn more, or to donate to the new turf field at CAM Stadium, click here.

 
