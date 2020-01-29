Belfry football close to goal for new turf field

The Belfry football program has established itself as one of the best in the state. Now the Pirates are looking to get a new turf field for the 2020 season to defend their 3A state title.

The seven-time state champions have raised 75-80% of the money for the new turf field. Head coach Philip Haywood and the school hope that the support from some other Pond Creek alums around the country will guarantee a new turf field in 2020.

"And we really believe, and I'm confident that once people are able to see this and realize they have a chance to help us kinda finish this project out - we've got such a great Pirate nation all over America and even beyond," Haywood said. "There are so many people out there that are always looking for a worthy project to contribute to, that we'll be able to complete this and have if fully financed by the time our season starts next year."

There are a number of ways to give. The school needs around $100,000 more to fully finance the field. To learn more, or to donate to the new turf field at CAM Stadium, click here.