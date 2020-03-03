Belfry, Pikeville move on to Friday's girls' 15th Region semifinals

Belfry and No. 4 Pikeville both outlasted their opponents in the 15th Region quarterfinals to move on to Friday's semifinal round. The Lady Pirates squeaked out a 53-52 win over Johnson Central, while the Lady Panthers pulled away from Lawrence County, winning 69-51.

In the first game, Belfry held a 37-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Johnson Central cut the lead all the way down to one with 4.1 seconds left, but couldn't foul before the buzzer ran out.

Katie Ball led all scorers with 26 points and 17 rebounds for Belfry. 8th grader Kyera Thornsbury added 12 points, the only other Lady Pirate in double figures.

In game two, Pikeville came out hot against Lawrence County, hitting five threes in the first quarter. However, the Lady Bulldogs came back and cut the lead to four at halftime, 31-27. In the second half, Pikeville pulled away to win by 18.

Pikeville and Belfry will take the court after the first semifinal between Floyd Central and Shelby Valley. The semifinals are scheduled for 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. on Friday.