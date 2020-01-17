Barbourville fan going through chemo travels to Lexington to throw L's down

A young UK fan from Barbourville going through chemo treatments traveled to Lexington to throw L's down with Lynn Bowden Friday during his signing tour.

Lynn Bowden Jr. stopped at KSBar and Grill Friday for the first stop on his tour. Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones posted the picture on Twitter.

Young UK fan from Barbourville going through chemo treatments came because she wanted to throw L’s down with ⁦@LynnBowden_1⁩ pic.twitter.com/lVxaWh76l4 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 17, 2020

Lynn Bowden will be making a trip to the Mountains next Saturday stopping at Corbin Arena from 6-8 p.m.