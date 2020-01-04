Balance scoring leads Cumberlands to 85-65 win

The (RV) University of the Cumberlands men's basketball team had four players in double figures as the Patriots defeated Fisk 85-65 Saturday afternoon at Randy Vernon Court. With the win, the Patriots improve to 11-4 on the season, while the Bulldogs move to 3-15.

Jordan Griggs led the way for the Patriots with 16 points and six rebounds, while Tevin Olison added 15 points and four rebounds. Ethan Snapp and Jahi Hinson tallied ten points apiece as Snapp dished out a team-high four assists in the game. Caleb Taylor finished with eight points and eight rebounds in the win.

Griggs notched seven of Cumberlands first nine points to give UC a 9-4 edge four minutes into the first half. The two teams traded buckets for the next seven minutes, however UC remained in front 21-17 with 8:25 remaining. A minute later Olison connected with Snapp for a three-pointer, which sparked 13-0 run to extend the Patriots lead to 34-17. Both teams scored ten points over the final four minutes to give Cumberlands a 44-27 edge heading into halftime.

Snapp drained a three-pointer to start the second half and minutes later found Hunter Bode for a lay-up to give the Patriots a 53-31 advantage. Fisk went on an 8-3 run to cut the lead to 17 points, before UC tallied eight unanswered, capped off by a Hinson bucket, to take a 64-39 lead with 13:32 remaining. Minutes later, Steven Fitzgerald knocked down back-to-back buckets to push Cumberlands lead to 26 points, 74-48, their largest of the game with 7:26 remaining. Fisk outscored the Patriots 17-9 over the final minutes of the game for the 85-65 final.

The Patriots will return to action Thursday, January 9, when they travel to Lebanon, TN to face Cumberland in a Mid-South Conference match-up. Tip-off is slated for 9 pm.