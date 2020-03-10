Back-to-back: Knox Central repeats as boys 13th Region champions

In a game of runs, Knox Central saved their best for last as the Panthers outlasted Harlan County, 72-68. The Panthers won back-to-back region championships for the first time since 1965-66.

Who will represent the 13th Region later next week at the Boys’ Sweet 16 State Tournament? Lets find out! Harlan County and Knox Central underway! @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/eAKGgKGoMY — Tommy Pool (@TommyWYMT) March 9, 2020

The Black Bears started the game up 10, but Knox Central would trim the lead down to one at the half. The two would trade runs again in the second half, but the Panthers would get plays out of Jevonte Turner and Zach Patterson down the stretch to win their second straight region title.

Jevonte Turner was named Tournament MVP, as the Panthers prepare for another trip to Rupp Arena. They meet Scott County in the first round. The Cardinals were a finalist in last year's Sweet 16. That game tips off on Wednesday, March 11th at 6:30 p.m.