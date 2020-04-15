"BBN, don't worry, my loyalty never changed." Terrence Clarke staying committed to Kentucky despite G-League rumors

After speculation that he might bolt for the G-League, Terrence Clarke reassured Big Blue Nation that he would be in Lexington for the upcoming season.

BBN, don’t worry, my loyalty never changed. I’m here to stay. Can’t wait to get on campus and get to work and chase #9 with my brothers! ��✊�� pic.twitter.com/64ONm7WzpS — Terrence Clarke (@terrenceclarke_) April 15, 2020

Clarke was among other elite prospects who were being recruited by the G-League, according to multiple reports including Kentucky Sports Radio and 24/7 Sports. The top five prospect is a part of Kentucky's top-ranked 2020 recruiting class.