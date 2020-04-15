"BBN, don't worry, my loyalty never changed." Terrence Clarke staying committed to Kentucky despite G-League rumors

(Photo Credit: Gregory Payan/Associated Press)
Updated: Wed 11:13 AM, Apr 15, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After speculation that he might bolt for the G-League, Terrence Clarke reassured Big Blue Nation that he would be in Lexington for the upcoming season.

Clarke was among other elite prospects who were being recruited by the G-League, according to multiple reports including Kentucky Sports Radio and 24/7 Sports. The top five prospect is a part of Kentucky's top-ranked 2020 recruiting class.

 
