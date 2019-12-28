Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5 including relative of an L.S.U Football Coach

One of the five victims in a deadly Louisiana plane crash is a sports reporter and daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach.

Steven Ensminger Jr. says his wife, Carley McCord, died in the crash in the city of Lafayette on Saturday on the way to a college football playoff game in Atlanta. Ensminger's father is the offensive coordinator for Louisiana State University's football team.

The team was playing Oklahoma in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed about a mile from the regional airport where the flight began.