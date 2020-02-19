Astros name barred by Little Leagues near Williamsport

Just 60 miles east of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, one Little League director is sending a clear message to his 4,000 players that the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing scam aren't to be emulated.

He is recommending that no teams in the 23 leagues he oversees use the Astros as a team name this season after it was discovered Houston used a live camera feed to steal signs en route to a 2017 World Series title.

Little League International, the Williamsport-based governing body for youth leagues around the world, said in a statement it won’t restrict districts or leagues from banning the Astros name.