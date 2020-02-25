Alonso returns to McLaren for another shot at Indy 500

Fernando Alonso will again attempt to complete motorsports' version of the Triple Crown with a return to the Indianapolis 500 in May.

The McLaren team will field a third Indy 500 entry for Alonso. He will attempt to qualify driving the No. 66 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren with sponsorship from Ruoff Mortgage.

Alonso ran Indy in 2017 but his engine failed. He failed to make the race last year driving for McLaren. Alonso has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix for the first two legs of the Triple Crown.