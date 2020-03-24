All-state teams announced for girls basketball

Multiple girls basketball players from the 606 found their names on the all-state girls basketball teams, headlined by South Laurel's Ally Collett, who was named to the first team. Here the complete teams:

First Team

Maddie Scherr, Ryle

Shelby Calhoun, Christian Academy-Louisville

Taziah Jenks, Mercy

Erin Toller, Sacred Heart

Ally Collett, South Laurel

Kennedy Igo, Clark Co.

Kendall Wingler, Meade Co.

Whitney Hay, Elizabethtown

Brooklynn Miles, Franklin Co.

Macey Blevins, Wayne Co.

Second Team

Amerah Steele, South Laurel

Malea Williams, Scott Co.

Hannah McKay, Owensboro Catholic

Haven Ford, Rowan Co.

Hope Sivori, Mercy

Hailey Smith, Wolfe Co.

Lexy Meyers, Leslie Co.

Morgan DeFoor, Scott Co.

Lexi Taylor, Bullitt East

Katie Ball, Belfry

Third Team

Elizabeth Bertram, Barren Co.

Emilee Hope, Henderson Co.

Harley Paynter, Boyd Co.

Elise Ellison-Coons, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Marie Kiefer, Bishop Brossart

Allie Stone, West Carter

Courtney Peyton, Madisonville

Charlee Settle, Calloway Co.

Madison Thompson, Martin County

Kristen Clemons, Sacred Heart

Honorable Mention

Olivia Federle, Collins; Destinee Marshall, Sacred Heart; Lauren Lee, Casey Co.; Lexy Lynch, Owsley Co. ; Brie Crittendon, Ryle; Alyssa Elswick, Shelby Valley ; Amiyah Jenkins, Anderson Co.; Sidney Argo, Fleming Co.; Hailee Mullins, Hazard; Jerrica Thacker, Jenkins ; Julia Parker, Ashland; Lucy Patterson, Warren East; Paige Vanzant, Logan Co.; Amelia Hodges, Bethlehem; Ella Thompson, Bethlehem; Ellie Heid, Portland; Marissa Austin, Webster Co.; Destin Armour, Muhlenberg Co.; Gena Cravens, Casey Co.; Zoe Strings, Paris.