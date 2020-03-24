All-state teams announced for girls basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple girls basketball players from the 606 found their names on the all-state girls basketball teams, headlined by South Laurel's Ally Collett, who was named to the first team. Here the complete teams:
First Team
Maddie Scherr, Ryle
Shelby Calhoun, Christian Academy-Louisville
Taziah Jenks, Mercy
Erin Toller, Sacred Heart
Ally Collett, South Laurel
Kennedy Igo, Clark Co.
Kendall Wingler, Meade Co.
Whitney Hay, Elizabethtown
Brooklynn Miles, Franklin Co.
Macey Blevins, Wayne Co.
Second Team
Amerah Steele, South Laurel
Malea Williams, Scott Co.
Hannah McKay, Owensboro Catholic
Haven Ford, Rowan Co.
Hope Sivori, Mercy
Hailey Smith, Wolfe Co.
Lexy Meyers, Leslie Co.
Morgan DeFoor, Scott Co.
Lexi Taylor, Bullitt East
Katie Ball, Belfry
Third Team
Elizabeth Bertram, Barren Co.
Emilee Hope, Henderson Co.
Harley Paynter, Boyd Co.
Elise Ellison-Coons, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Marie Kiefer, Bishop Brossart
Allie Stone, West Carter
Courtney Peyton, Madisonville
Charlee Settle, Calloway Co.
Madison Thompson, Martin County
Kristen Clemons, Sacred Heart
Honorable Mention
Olivia Federle, Collins; Destinee Marshall, Sacred Heart; Lauren Lee, Casey Co.; Lexy Lynch, Owsley Co. ; Brie Crittendon, Ryle; Alyssa Elswick, Shelby Valley ; Amiyah Jenkins, Anderson Co.; Sidney Argo, Fleming Co.; Hailee Mullins, Hazard; Jerrica Thacker, Jenkins ; Julia Parker, Ashland; Lucy Patterson, Warren East; Paige Vanzant, Logan Co.; Amelia Hodges, Bethlehem; Ella Thompson, Bethlehem; Ellie Heid, Portland; Marissa Austin, Webster Co.; Destin Armour, Muhlenberg Co.; Gena Cravens, Casey Co.; Zoe Strings, Paris.