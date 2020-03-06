All-Laurel County final set in girls' 13th Region tournament

The final is set in the girls' 13th Region, as both South Laurel and North Laurel moved on to Saturday's championship game. The Lady Cardinals defeated Clay County in the first game of the night, while the Lady Jaguars took down Bell County in game two.

South Laurel used a big second half to run away from Clay County, 86-58. They were led by Bree Howard, who scored 21 points on the night. Amerah Steele had 22 points, while Clara Collins chipped in 17.

Clay County's Taylor Asher scored her 1,000th point late in the fourth quarter. She had 15 points on the night. All-time leading scorer Kaylee Mathis finished her career with 15 points and seven rebounds.

In game two, North Laurel used a huge first quarter to put Bell County away early, winning 68-37. The Lady Jags started the game on a 20-0 run and led 33-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Halle Collins earned Player of the Game in the second contest.

North Laurel and South Laurel will tip-off at 7 p.m. in Saturday's championship game at Corbin Arena.