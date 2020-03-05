Alice Lloyd basketball sweeps NCCAA Mideast Regional titles

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Alice Lloyd's men's and women's basketball teams both captured NCCAA Mideast Regional crowns this week.

The men defeated Kentucky Christian University 72-62 in Oakland City, Indiana to take home the men's crown.

The women's team used their luxury of staying home to their advantage, taking down KCU as well, 76-68.

The two will now turn their attention to the national tournaments from March 18th-March 21st hosted by Grace College in Winona Lake, IN.

 
