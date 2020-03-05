Alice Lloyd basketball sweeps NCCAA Mideast Regional titles

Alice Lloyd's men's and women's basketball teams both captured NCCAA Mideast Regional crowns this week.

The men defeated Kentucky Christian University 72-62 in Oakland City, Indiana to take home the men's crown.

Say hello to your 2019-20 @TheNCCAA Mideast Region Champions! pic.twitter.com/AVvn63fQzi — Alice Lloyd College (@ALCeagles) March 4, 2020

The women's team used their luxury of staying home to their advantage, taking down KCU as well, 76-68.

Lady Eagles defeat KCU 76-68!! pic.twitter.com/VYIap5ZV5b — Alice Lloyd College (@ALCeagles) March 5, 2020

The two will now turn their attention to the national tournaments from March 18th-March 21st hosted by Grace College in Winona Lake, IN.